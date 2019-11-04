LOS ANGELES — Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial expected to draw thousands to the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the 21,000-seat downtown arena at 10 a.m. Thursday. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

It will be livestreamed on BET News' Facebook page.

RELATED: Man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty

Hussle was shot to death March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where he grew up.

A 25-mile procession of Hussle's casket through the streets of Los Angeles will follow the service.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was a father of two and was engaged to actress Lauren London.

Eric R. Holder Jr., who is charged with killing Hussle, has pleaded not guilty.

This March 29, 2018 file photo shows rapper Nipsey Hussle at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif.

AP