NSA discovers security flaw in Windows, Microsoft issues fix

Microsoft says the NSA notified the company about it and a fix was made availa

The National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Microsoft says the NSA notified the company about it. A fix was made available Tuesday.

“Customers who have already applied the update, or have automatic updates enabled, are already protected,” said Jeff Jones, a senior director at Microsoft, in a statement to the Associated Press.

Some computers will get the update automatically if they have the option turned on. The company says it has not seen any evidence that hackers have used the technique discovered by the NSA.

One expert says this is a good example of the “constructive role” that the NSA can play in improving global information security.