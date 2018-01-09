WASHINGTON — Mourners Saturday morning streamed into the National Cathedral and gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to remember Sen. John McCain before a funeral service that will include speeches from two former presidents.

Among the early arrivals at the cathedral was former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, the Democrat from Arizona, along with her husband, Mark Kelly, the astronaut and retired Navy captain. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright also arrived for the memorial.

McCain's family gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol as military service members carried McCain's casket down the steps to a waiting hearse. The motorcade carrying the senator's body from the U.S. Capitol departed the Capitol shortly after 8:40 a.m.

The vehicles passed in front of the White House. President Donald Trump, who pointedly was not invited to any of the events in the three days honoring McCain, had feuded frequently with the senator.

McCain's hearse paused at the memorial, where Cindy McCain, joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, laid a ceremonial wreath honoring those who died during the Vietnam War. His daughter Meghan McCain sobbed and leaned on her sister Bridget.

Veterans, families and signs of support filled the area around the iconic black wall at the memorial site. Some embraced and held back tears while others just passed through on a Saturday morning run. McCain, a Navy pilot, was held prisoner in North Vietnam for more than five years.

Shirley Whiteaker of Knoxville said she came to Washington after she heard news of McCain's death to show support for his wife Cindy McCain and her family.

"They have done so much for this country," she said of the entire McCain family.

The Saturday service comes after thousands of people paid respects to McCain on Friday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the Arizona senator lay in state.

Friday was filled with tributes by the nation's leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence. But there were also moments where regular people honored McCain by leaving messages at his Senate office or gathering to talk about politics and make new friends.

One of the more touching moments came as McCain's 106-year-old mother took her turn to say goodbye.

Sitting in a wheelchair, Roberta McCain pushed up to her son's flag-draped coffin, where she made the sign of the cross before being wheeled away. She plans to attend her son's funeral service at the National Cathedral.

McCain died Aug. 25 of brain cancer. He was 81.

An invitation-only national memorial service celebrating the senator's life will begin at 10 a.m. EDT at Washington National Cathedral.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will give tributes.

McCain's daughter Meghan will also speak, and daughter Sidney will give a reading. McCain's son Jimmy will read the poem "The Requiem."

McCain's close friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will read from the gospels.

Bush was McCain's rival in the 2000 presidential race. The senator withdrew after losing a series of primaries to Bush on Super Tuesday. McCain later supported his former adversary.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win, as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

On Sunday, McCain will be buried in the cemetery at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Services will be private.

Contributing: Erin Kelly, Richard Wolf, Anne Ryman

