Former U.S. President Barack Obama eulogized Sen. John McCain at the late senator's memorial Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington DC.

"We come to celebrate an extraordinary man — a warrior, a statesman, a patriot," Obama said.

Obama recalled McCain calling earlier this year, asking the former president to speak at the event after his death. It was a "precious and singular honor." And it was a move that Obama said showed McCain's sense of humor.

"What better way to get the last laugh than to get George and I to say nice things about him to a national audience?" Obama said, referencing McCain's request that George W. Bush also speak at the event.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win, as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

"He made us better presidents," Obama said.

McCain's personal invitation to Bush and Obama to speak at the memorial service was as much a gesture toward bipartisanship as was his pointed refusal to invite President Donald Trump.

It was a divide Obama indirectly addressed in his remarks as he praised McCain's independent streak. McCain believed "some principles transcend politics, that some values transcend party."

"John believed in honest argument and hearing other views. He understood that if we get in the habit of bending the truth to suit political expediency or party orthodoxy, our democracy will not work. That's why he was willing to buck his own party at times."

