Cody Vickers has experienced a lot of "odd, off the wall" things in his life.

But nothing quite compares to what he saw Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Vickers, who works for Hilljack Trucking in Ashville, Ohio, was out on a construction site along North High Street and Arcadia Avenue in the capital city's Clintonville neighborhood when crews hit an unmarked water line.

About 15 seconds later, Vickers said, things got weird.

A man wearing nothing but a towel emerged from his house, "screaming and cussing" at the crews from his porch. He said, in so many words, that he had been in the shower.

When construction crews hit a water main on North High Street in Columbus, Ohio, a naked man came outside to finish his shower.

Provided/Cody Vickers

Then, the man came up with a cheeky solution to his problem.

"Next thing I know he was slinging his towel off," Vickers said of the man, who jumped across the trench and finished rinsing his body in the water shooting into the air.

A photo of the man posted Wednesday has since gone viral, racking up more than 150,000 shares and 16,000 comments, many of which applauded the man's ingenuity.

"Proper thing to do when your shower is disturbed," one commenter wrote. "Waste not want not ... make use of that water Dude," another said.

Whether the man was able to clean his feet, however, remains a mystery.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved