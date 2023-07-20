Investigation launched after Ohio officer released police dog on man who had surrendered

The body cam video shows an officer holding back the K9, and a trooper can be heard repeatedly yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!"

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back.

The lengthy pursuit on July 4 and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera. Authorities said the chase began on state highway 35, when officers tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mud flap and had failed to stop for an inspection.

State troopers were called in to help with the chase, authorities said. The driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, who is Black, initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied directives to get on the ground, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report made available to The Associated Press, along with the body cam video.

“The suspect failed to stop for marked patrol units with lights and sirens activated,” the incident report said. He eventually got on his knees and raised his hands in the air.

The name of the Circleville officer has not been released, and officials in that department have not said if he’ll face any disciplinary action. They also declined to comment on the investigation. However, the K9 officer was identified in the incident report as Officer Ryan Speakman of the Circleville Police Department.

The body cam video shows Speakman holding back the K9, and a trooper can be heard off-camera repeatedly yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!” However, Speakman deployed the dog, and it can be seen in the video attacking Rose.

Then the trooper can be heard yelling: “Get the dog off of him!” Rose appears to be in pain and yelling “Get it off! Please! Please!” before the attack ends. Rose was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

Rose was charged with failure to comply, and he did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Messages were also left with attorney Benjamin Partee, who was identified in media reports as Rose's lawyer.