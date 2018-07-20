More than 100 former Ohio State students have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against a former team doctor, the school announced on Friday.

Ohio State hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into Richard Strauss after several former wrestlers earlier this year alleged they were subjected to sexual abuse or harassment. The firm, Perkins Coie, has conducted more than 200 interviews with former Ohio State students and staff into allegations of abuse that span from 1979 to 1997.

“We are grateful to those who have come forward and remain deeply concerned for anyone who may have been affected by Dr. Strauss’ actions,” Ohio State president Michael V. Drake said in a statement. “We remain steadfastly committed to uncovering the truth.”

Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005, served in various roles in his 20 years at Ohio State, including more than a decade as a team doctor.

Ohio State said that Perkins Coie, which is in contact with area prosecutors, is expected to conduct at least 100 more interviews.

