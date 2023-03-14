Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment

In detailing the complaint, the AG accused the railroad of 'numerous violations' of state and federal environmental law.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a press conference Tuesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

In detailing the 58-count complaint, Yost accused the railroad of committing "numerous violations" of state and federal environmental laws. He added this action "looks to hold Norfolk and [sic] Southern responsible for their actions."

"This derailment was entirely avoidable," Yost declared, "and I'm concerned that Norfolk and [sic] Southern is maybe putting profits for their own company above the health and safety of the cities and communities that they operate in."

It has now been more than five weeks since the train derailment, which resulted in ongoing health concerns after chemicals were released at the site. According to Yost, Norfolk Southern's accident rate has increased by 80% over the last decade, with roughly 20% of those wrecks involving some sort of chemical spill.

Last month, Yost had advised Norfolk Southern of potential legal action.

“The pollution, which continues to contaminate the area around East Palestine, created a nuisance, damage to natural resources and caused environmental harm,” Yost previously said in a letter sent to the company.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was questioned during a Senate committee hearing in Washington last Thursday in which he apologized and vowed to help the East Palestine community recover.

“I’m terribly sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the folks of that community,” Shaw said during the hearing. “We’re going to be there for as long as it takes to help East Palestine thrive and recover.”

It was also where Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts repeatedly asked Shaw if Norfolk Southern would commit to compensating homeowners for their diminished property values after the East Palestine derailment.

"Senator, I’m committing to do what’s right," Shaw replied.

You can watch their full exchange on that question in the video below: