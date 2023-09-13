Olivia Rodrigo reveals 2024 'GUTS' world tour date: Full list of cities, ticket info

The 57-date run will include a limited number of $20 tickets for each show.

LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour, and she's bringing the next generation of pop talent — as well as a beloved '90s alt-rock band — with her.

In 2024, Rodrigo will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders (fronted by the Pixies' Kim Deal), across a 57-date run.

The tour announcement Wednesday follows the release last week of Rodrigo’s highly anticipated and critically celebrated sophomore album, “GUTS.” It also comes a day after she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo's first-ever arena tour, kicks off on Feb. 23, in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. It will hit most major cities in North America and Europe before returning stateside and closing out with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles County that August.

The singer will also sell a limited number of $20 (or the local currency equivalent, plus taxes and applicable fees) Silver Star Tickets in an attempt to make attending her concert more affordable. Those must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per purchase, and will allot seats located next to one another.

According to a press release, standard tickets will range from $49.50-$199.50 (plus taxes and fees) in the U.S.

Ticket registration for the tour is available now until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gets them access to sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Registration for American Express Early Access is also open now through Sept. 17.

Olivia Rodrigo 'GUTS' World Tour - Full list of dates, cities

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum