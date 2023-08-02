The baguette bag: Panera Bread debuts handbag that doubles as sandwich holder

The green bag is embossed with the "P" logo, features gold hardware and is the perfect size to carry your sandwich on the go.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based cafe chain Panera Bread, known to locals as the St. Louis Bread Company, has launched a new item that's fit for both foodies and fashion lovers.

On Tuesday, the company debuted the BAGuette, a 12-inch handbag in Panera's signature green color that's the perfect size to fit its new menu item, toasted baguettes.

The handbag, according to Panera's announcement, is stylishly structured and embossed with the company's "P" logo. It also features a custom "P" buckle closure and gold hardware.

"Our new Toasted Baguettes mark the first time that Panera has crafted a delicious sandwich in celebration of our iconic baguette – and this is certainly the first time we have created a purse," Vice President of Brand Building at Panera Drayton Martin said in the announcement. "Both of these creations are amazing celebrations of not only our expertise in all things bread, but also the generous touches that make each Panera experience special."

Those wanting to get their hands on the bag can preorder online for $39.50 plus tax. Only 500 bags are available during the presale.

MyPanera rewards members who purchase all three of Panera's new toasted baguette sandwiches - the green goddess caprese melt, pepperoni mozzarella melt and smoky buffalo chicken melt - from Feb. 7-13 will be entered for a chance to win one of the bags.

In September, Panera announced its St. Louis Bread Company locations undergoing remodeling outside of St. Louis City and County limits would switch over to its nationwide Panera branding.

Despite some changes, the chain reassured it's not losing touch with its roots.

"We are so proud of our hometown, where we started more than 30 years ago, and we remain committed to serving the STL community," a spokesperson for Panera said in September.