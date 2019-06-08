BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities and paramedics swarmed a Baton Rouge Walmart after reports of a shooting inside the store

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said officers responded to the store in four minutes after reports of an active shooter which later turned out to be inaccurate. Instead, investigators say two people pulled guns on each other during a fight near the store's customer service desk and one person started shooting.

Gautreaux said an innocent bystander who was buying a lunchbox for his son was struck twice. He was taken to Baton Rouge General Hospital before paramedics arrived and is listed in stable condition.

One man involved in the fight was arrested and one weapon was recovered. The other man is still at large but is described as a black man with black shorts, black shirt and a short haircut. Gautreaux said the man drove away from the store in a light-colored sedan.

Authorities are reviewing security video from inside the store to provide a better description of the suspect at large.

More than a hundred people inside the store were evacuated as law enforcement set up a perimeter around the store. Burbank Drive has been closed in both directions as a helicopter circled overhead.

The panic outside the Baton Rouge store comes just days after the deadliest shooting in Walmart's history. Three days after a man opened fire at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas, and left at least 22 dead, the nation's largest retailer is faced with how to make its workers and customers feel safe.

The discounter has long dealt with violent crimes at its stores across the country, including one that took place less than a week ago in Mississippi where a disgruntled employee killed two co-workers and wounded a police officer. In early November 2017, three customers were killed at a Walmart in Colorado in a random shooting by a lone gunman.

