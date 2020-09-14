Pau Gasol, wife name baby after Kobe Bryant's daughter

Pau Gasol, who won two NBA championships with Kobe Bryant, announced the birth of his daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

WASHINGTON — Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine named their newborn baby, Elisabet Gianna Gasol, after the daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

Gasol, who won two NBA championships with Bryant, posted on Twitter Sunday, announcing the birth of his daughter.

"Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad"

Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020

Gasol's wife Catherine wrote on Instagram: "Elisabet Gianna Gasol joined our family on September 10th, 2020. She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth's 100th birthday and her mom and dad's 2nd engagement anniversary. We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!!"

Both posts included the hashtage #GirlDad. In the aftermath of Bryant's tragic death, the hashtag spread through news channels and social media, with many fathers pointing to their own love of being fathers to girls. Bryant himself had four of them.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, celebrated the birth by announcing on Instagram: "My goddaughter is here!!!!" according to ESPN. Gasol commented on her post, saying: "We love you sis! You're going to be the best Godmother to our Ellie Gianna."

Catherine first announced she was pregnant in July.