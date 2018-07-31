WASHINGTON — A jury in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was seated Tuesday in a swift start to the first contested prosecution brought by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller.

The panel of six men and six women, along with four alternates, was selected in less than four hours as prosecutors quickly culled a pool of 65 prospective jurors.

Opening statements were slated to begin later Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, prospective jurors crowded into the ninth-floor courtroom where U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III and teams of lawyers sorted out potential conflicts that might disqualify some from serving.

Ellis has said he expects the trial to last about three weeks.

At the start of the jury selection, nine panelists reported past social or employment contacts at the Justice Department. The quick show of hands drew a ripple of laughter from the gallery and the judge.

“Remind me not to ask that question again,” Ellis quipped.

None of the panelists said that their contacts would pose a conflict in the case.

After briefly outlining the 18 counts of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy charges against the 69-year-old defendant, Ellis told the panel that Manafort “must be presumed innocent.”

Ellis repeated the instruction three times as Manafort, dressed in a dark suit and white shirt, sat quietly at the defense table.

During jury selection, Manafort appeared to play an active role, often conferring with attorneys through multiple rounds.

Throughout it all, Ellis kept the pace, repeatedly urging the attorneys to “expedite” the process.

“We’re close to the end of the process – because I’m hungry,” the judge said at one point.

Outside the courthouse, a small band of protesters greeted spectators and potential jurors who began lining up to enter around 7 a.m., two hours before court convened.

The protesters waved homemade placards, bearing the messages: “Lock him up!”; “Traitor;" and “It’s Mueller time.”

An effigy of President Donald Trump also was propped on a nearby retaining wall.

The courtroom gallery filled up early. In fact, Manafort’s wife, Kathleen, was initially unable to find a seat.

Her search ended when a spectator stood and offered his own.

Apparently unknown to Mrs. Manafort, the man – Bill Christeson – has been among the placard-carrying protesters who have appeared at Manafort’s past hearings.

“I don’t think she knew,” Christeson said later.

Mrs. Manafort and two others accompanying her were later moved to the front, just behind her husband.

