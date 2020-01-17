Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

It will relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. but didn't offer details.

Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets.

The Topeka, Kansas-based says it wants to reinvigorate its largest business unit, Latin America. It also will relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. but didn't offer details.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.

The latest bankruptcy filing didn't affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.