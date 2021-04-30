Pentagon cancels border wall funding, diverts money to previous projects

The Biden administration also said Friday it will begin work to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall.

The Department of Defense announced it is ending funding for construction of the wall along the southern border with Mexico and diverting the funds back to previously deferred military construction projects.

“Consistent with the President’s proclamation, the Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account,” said Pentagon Deputy Spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement.

The Pentagon said it would use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose. It is reviewing which of the billions of dollars in delayed projects would get priority.

As of Jan. 15, the government had spent $6.1 billion of the $10.8 billion in work it signed contracts to have done, according to a Senate Democratic aide with knowledge of the contracts who spoke on condition of anonymity because details have not been made public. The full amount under contract would have extended Former President Donald Trump’s wall to 664 miles.

Publicly, the Trump administration said it secured $15 billion for the wall. The Senate aide said it was actually $16.45 billion, $5.8 billion of which was appropriated by Congress and the rest diverted from the Defense and Treasury departments.

The Biden administration also said Friday it will begin work to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall.

Hidalgo County, Texas, officials have expressed alarm about flooding risks during the hurricane season starting in June from breaches in a levee system after Biden halted border wall construction immediately after taking office in January.

The department said it would also fix “improper compaction of soil and construction materials” along parts of a 14-mile (22.4-kilometer) barrier in San Diego and soon unveil plans to address additional “damage” from border wall construction during Trump's presidency. The San Diego wall is largely in unpopulated stretches in areas restricted to Border Patrol agents.

Biden ordered a pause on all wall construction on his first day office, leaving billions of dollars of work unfinished — but still under contract — after Trump worked feverishly last year to build more than 450 miles (720 kilometers), a goal he said he achieved eight days before leaving office.

Biden gave aides until late March to determine how much it would cost to cancel contracts and whether money could be spent elsewhere. Answers began emerging Friday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez recently told Border Report that there were at least four breaches in the levee system protecting Hidalgo County’s low-lying region from floods during a major storm.