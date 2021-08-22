Pentagon asks commercial airlines to assist in moving evacuees

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft.

The Pentagon announced Sunday that it is now formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines, in an effort to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have been taken out of the country by military aircraft.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, and has asked for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air. And two from Hawaiian Airlines; along with four from United Airlines.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.