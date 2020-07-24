Pentagon's UFO unit could make some findings public

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force could release some of its findings within six months of Congress passing authorization.

Editor's note: The video above is from three UFO encounter videos released by the Navy on April 27, 2020.

The Pentagon program that investigates unidentified flying objects may be instructed to release some of its information -- often discussed in classified briefings -- to the public once Congress passes the intelligence authorization act, the New York Times reports.

The directive appeared last month in a Senate committee report that reportedly looked at spending on intelligence agencies for the coming year.

It states that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, part of the Office of Naval Intelligence, standardizes collection and reporting on "unidentified aerial phenomenon." The program is not so much about finding little green men as it is about seeing if other countries are using new aerial technologies that can pose a threat to the U.S.

The committee said that although some of the findings may be sensitive, it was concerned that there has been inconsistent sharing of the information across the intelligence community.

"Therefore, the Committee directs the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as ‘‘anomalous aerial vehicles’’), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified," the directive reads.

The authorization act has yet to be voted on in Congress, so it's not clear when the clock will start on that 180 days or if the language about releasing the UFO information will be stripped out before passage.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaking to a Miami TV station on July 17, indicated he'll be more comfortable if the unit has found signs of aliens visiting us than if it has found America's adversaries have come up with a major technological advance.