Las Vegas police say a person was shot and injured by police at McCarran International Airport and media outlets are reporting that the shooting happened on the tarmac.

A police statement says a person described as a suspect was hit in the shooting at about 4 a.m. Thursday and that preliminary information indicated that no officers were injured.

The statement gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting, why the person was considered a suspect or the airport location of the shooting.

Las Vegas media outlets are reporting that the shooting happened on the tarmac of the airport’s Terminal 1.

Carriers using that terminal include American Airlines, Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Contour Airlines.