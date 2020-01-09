Reports: Pilot sees 'guy in a jetpack' while landing at LAX

The sighting is under investigation.

LOS ANGELES — It sounds more like something out of a science fiction movie -- a pilot says he saw a "guy in a jetpack" flying near his plane as he made his descent at a Los Angeles Airport.

First reported by FOX 11, an American Airlines pilot radioed to the tower at LAX, saying he saw the mysterious "rocketeer" as he was approaching the airport at an altitude of about 3,000 feet. According to the news outlet, a second pilot reported seeing the same thing.

Local news outlet ABC 7 also reported the "bizarre" encounter, and released a brief transcript of the exchange between the pilot and the airport tower.

Pilot: "Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack."



Tower: "American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?"



Pilot: "Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude."

Both news outlets say the incident is under investigation.

