Pittsburgh police report an active shooter near a synagogue.

The Associated Press, citing a police official, reported multiple casualties.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has said via Twitter that the active shooting is taking place around the Wilkins and Shady area in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

No other information has been released by authorities.

Pittsburgh television station KDKA-TV reports that the scene is still very much active with a big police presence.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, saying, "Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.



