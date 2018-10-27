Pittsburgh police report an active shooter near a synagogue.
The Associated Press, citing a police official, reported multiple casualties.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has said via Twitter that the active shooting is taking place around the Wilkins and Shady area in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
No other information has been released by authorities.
Pittsburgh television station KDKA-TV reports that the scene is still very much active with a big police presence.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, saying, "Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"
This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.
