'We Deserve Better'

That's the title of a July 2018 blog post from Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation, the Pittsburgh synagogue that's the site of Saturday's deadly shooting.

In the blog, which is posted to the synagogue's website, Rabbi Myers addresses the gun issue, writing "Despite continuous calls for sensible gun control and mental health care, our elected leaders in Washington knew that it would fade away in time. Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in the mid-term elections, I fear that that the status quo will remain unchanged, and school shootings will resume."

The blog begins:

Current news recycles at a dizzying pace, with the important topic of yesterday buried beneath the freshest catch of the day. The television talking heads pick over each and every juicy tidbit like vultures over carrion. Just when you thought they were done, they find more. Remember the Thai soccer team rescue? Old news. The push by the students from Parkland, Florida to enact safer schools? Now that schools are closed for the summer, apparently school safety is not important, as shooters are finding other valuable sites. It is remarkable that the horror of immigrant children being separated from their parents continues to be newsworthy.

Read it in full here.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA