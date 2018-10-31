PITTSBURGH — The man accused in the shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead has been indicted on 44 criminal counts including hate crimes, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Bowers, 46, faces a preliminary hearing Thursday. He could face the death penalty.

“Today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts and healing for the victims’ families, the Jewish community and our city,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said in a statement. “Our office will spare no resource and will work with professionalism, integrity and diligence in a way that honors the memories of the victims.”

The announcement came as funerals continued Wednesday for victims of the massacre and the grief-stricken community struggled to cope.

Melvin Wax, 87, Irving Younger, 69, and Joyce Fienberg, 75, were being laid to rest as part of a weeklong series of services.

“It can’t be fixed,” Robert Libman said at the funeral of Fienberg, his sister. “My sister is dead. My sister was murdered. There was no one I know like her. Pure goodness. … She was the most tolerant and gentle person that I’ve ever known.”

Her sons, Anthony, of Paris, and Howard, of Vienna, Virginia, said she spent five years caring for their father as he battled cancer. After his death a few years ago, she devoted more of her time and energy to Tree of Life.

“My mom would be very angry that her funeral wasn’t able to be at Tree of Life, and that her friends lost Saturday couldn’t be here,” Howard Fienberg said.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting funerals
01 / 13
Mourners walk behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
02 / 13
Mourners walk behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
03 / 13
Mourners embrace outside Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
04 / 13
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
05 / 13
Mourners walk past the Yeshiva School of Pittsburgh, behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz en route to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
06 / 13
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
07 / 13
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
08 / 13
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
09 / 13
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
10 / 13
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 13
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
12 / 13
The hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, arrives outside the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
13 / 13
Mourners arrive for the funeral service for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Authorities say a heavily armed Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city's affluent Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning as services were beginning. He shouted anti-Semitic epithets and started shooting.

In addition to those killed, two others in the synagogue were wounded. Police arrived on the scene, and four officers and Bowers were wounded in the ensuing gunbattle.

Bowers was released from the hospital hours before his first court appearance Monday. He appeared in court in a wheelchair and was being held without bail for the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

Brady has said he is seeking the approval of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to pursue a death penalty case against Bowers.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited the city and was greeted by hundreds of protesters. The president honored a Jewish custom by placing stones on memorials outside the synagogue. Inside, the first couple lit candles in honor of each of the slain worshippers, the White House said.

PHOTOS: Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue massacre, greeted by protesters
01 / 14
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers visit a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
02 / 14
People protesting against US President Donald Trump gather near the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
03 / 14
Riot police deploy as US President Donald Trump visits the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
04 / 14
People gather to protest the arrival of US President Donald Trump as he visits the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
05 / 14
People gather to protest the arrival of US President Donald Trump as he visits the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
06 / 14
A man holds a sign outside the University of Pittsburgh's Presbyterian Hospital before the arrival of President Donald Trump's motorcade in Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump is paying a visit to the people who were wounded Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman interrupted worship services at the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11, and wounding six. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
07 / 14
Jared Kusher, alongside Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, place stones and flowers on a memorial as they pay their respects with US President Donald Trump at the Tree of Life Synagogue following last weekend's shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 30, 2018. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 14
University of Pittsburgh sophomore Lynne Jaworski, from Homer City, Pa., holds a sign and yells as President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the University of Pittsburgh's Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump is paying a visit to the Pittsburgh Police who were wounded Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman interrupted worship services at the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11, and wounding six. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
09 / 14
From left, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump, and Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, visits a memorial for those killed at the Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
10 / 14
Protesters demonstrate near Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were visiting a memorial in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The Trumps came to Pittsburgh to honor the victims of a mass shooting at the synagogue last week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 14
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, puts down a white flower at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
12 / 14
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places a stone from the White House at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
13 / 14
A presidential limo nicknamed "The Beast" is parked outside the Tree of Life Synagogue near a memorial for the victims in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
14 / 14
As seen from a vehicle carrying media members, protesters hold signs as the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM