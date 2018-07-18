A member of a suburban Washington D.C. gym took calling your own fouls during a pickup basketball game to the next level, leading to a police response.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday night, a man left the basketball court inside the LA Fitness in Sterling, Va., to call the police from the front desk. A Twitter user who goes by @_togs posted a photo of the response by Loudoun County Sheriff deputies minutes afterward, which he said came after "a hard pick."

"He gets up tells everyone he’s going to call the police and walks out leaving everyone in gym confused," @_togs wrote on Tuesday. "We thought he was joking til we saw buddy at the front desk on the phone really calling the police."

About 20 minutes after the 911 call, a deputy reported everything was OK at the scene.

The two men told the responding deputy "that they 'fouled' each other while playing basketball," according to the incident report obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Managers at the gym gave each "one more chance to keep the game civil" and "if not they will both be removed from the gym for the day," the deputy wrote in the report.

"That's my first basketball foul (response)," the deputy said on a video filmed by somebody at the gym. "I just heard there was a fight."

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman said in an email to USA TODAY Sports that "neither party wished to pursue the case and there were no further issues reported."

Follow Perez on Twitter @byajperez

© 2018 USATODAY.COM