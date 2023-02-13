Michigan State University shooting | Suspect photo released after shooter opens fire, injures 5

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police responded to an active shooter situation on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.
Officials say there are five victims injured that were sent to the hospital.
Some victims have life-threatening injuries, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said at a press conference on campus.
Police say the suspect is described as a short Black male wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a navy ball cap with a lighter brim. He was last seen walking out of the Michigan State University Union building.
Students are asked not to return to campus at this time.
This incident started around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.
Police received multiple calls about a shooting inside the hall. When they arrived, officers found several victims.
The suspect then moved to the Michigan State Union building, where he allegedly opened fire again.
Everyone is being asked to find shelter immediately, and to stay away from windows.
MSU has put out an alert that says: Run, Hide, Fight.
"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," officials said.
Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital near campus. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall have all been cleared.
All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including sports, classes and other events. Everyone is asked to stay away from the University Tuesday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on Twitter:
Sen. Debbie Stabenow also said she's aware of the situation:
Sen. Gary Peters called the situation "horrifying."
Police are currently watching surveillance footage to learn more. Additional information will be available at 12 a.m. from police.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.