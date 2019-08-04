A majority of Americans say social media does more to divide the country than unite it, and many indicate they don't trust it. That's according to the results of a new NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll released Friday.

The survey found 57% say social media does more to divide us while 35% say it unites us. Fifty-five percent said social media is more likely to spread lies and falsehoods while 31% said it's more likely to spread news and information.

And it seems just about everyone -- 82% -- thinks social media does more to waste our time. Only 15% responded that it helps us use our time well.

Facebook has a trust issue, too. According to the poll, 60% said they do not trust Facebook at all. Compare that to 35% who said they don't trust the federal government at all and 37% who don't trust Google at all.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly everyone polled agreed that they should have more control over their personal information. Ninety-four percent said a company should be required by law to delete a consumer's personal information at the consumer's request. Ninety-three percent said a company should get a consumer's permission before sharing their personal information or online activity.

But despite that, a majority of those polled disagree that technology companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google should be broken up, which is something that has been suggested by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a Democratic candidate for president.

See the full poll and methodology here