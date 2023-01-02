Did anyone win the $653M Powerball jackpot?

Powerball has gone without a grand prize winner since Nov. 19.

WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot soared to $653 million after Monday's drawing.

Nobody won the Powerball on Monday, extending its losing streak. Despite no big winner, a single ticket in California did match five numbers to win $1 million.

The prize has grown steadily since Nov. 19, shortly after the lottery game paid out a record-breaking $2.04 billion.

If no one wins the Powerball on Wednesday, the jackpot could reach record levels. Even with $653 million on the line, the prize is just short of the top ten lottery prizes in the U.S.

The winner must choose between an annuity, which is paid over 29 years, or the cash option. The cash option for Wednesday is $350 million.

Powerball winning numbers for 2/1/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 1 are 31-43-58-59-66 and Powerball 9.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)