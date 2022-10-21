Powerball's jackpot now among top 10 prizes in game's history

There have been 33 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner, resulting in the jackpot passing half a billion dollars.

WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot, which has continued to grow since August, surged to $580 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.

No one won Wednesday's jackpot, though a briefly delayed drawing had players wondering their fate. There have now been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner, resulting in the jackpot crossing the half a billion dollar mark.

Saturday's prize is an estimated $580 million, with a cash option of $278.2 million. Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million.

Though the jackpot has yet to meet its match, there were several players who recently won million dollar prizes.

Two tickets in Michigan and New Jersey won $1 million after matching all five white ball numbers. Another player in New Jersey matched all five numbers, except the Powerball, but added the Power Play, meaning their ticket is worth $2 million.

Americans were sent into a lottery frenzy this summer when a near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot was up for grabs in July. Two people from Illinois came forward last month to claim that prize, but they chose to stay anonymous.

Powerball still holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016. That prize was shared by winners in Tennessee, Florida and California.

Powerball jackpot winners have the option of receiving an annuity payment, paid over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. There have been five Powerball jackpot winners so far in 2022.

To get a clearer picture of the prize size, if you were to stack up $500 million with $100 bills, it would roughly be the size of the One World Trade Center in New York.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots ever:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO