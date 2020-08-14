Trump says Democrats 'holding up' virus aid; heading to NYC to visit ill brother

Before traveling to New York City, where his younger brother is in the hospital, President Trump said again that Democrats are preventing direct virus aid payments.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump says Democrats are "holding up" direct coronavirus relief payments in negotiations for another financial aid package.

At Friday afternoon's White House news conference, he said that his opposition party in Congress is preventing the discussions from moving forward and approving a deal for money to help Americans during the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders in the talks have said that Republicans do not understand the gravity of the situation and are not offering enough help, including money for the Postal Service ahead of an expected surge in voting by mail.

Trump hasbeen using these White House news conferences to highlight the U.S. coronavirus response and to criticize his opponent in the presidential election.

The White House had confirmed Friday morning that Trump's younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York City, and the president plans to travel there Friday afternoon to see him.

Trump said at the news conference Friday afternoon that his brother is "having a hard time" but didn't give details on his condition. He said he and his "wonderful brother" have had a great relationship for a long time.

"Hopefully he'll be alright," the president said.

Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday as well.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized, but officials said that he was seriously ill.

On Thursday, the president acknowledged he's blocking additional funding for the Postal Service to make it harder to process an expected surge in ballots he worries could cost him reelection.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told Fox host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”