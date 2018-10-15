LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — are expecting a baby this spring, Kensington Palace announced Monday as the couple began a tour of Australia.

The baby will be seventh in line to the throne.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace said in a statement.

The duke and duchess are in Sydney for their first official tour since getting married five months ago. In addition to Australia, they will visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Markle sparked speculation she was pregnant by wearing an oversize coat to Princess Eugenie's wedding last week in Windsor, England. That speculation was further fueled when she arrived in Sydney clutching two large folders in front of her stomach.

It is highly unlikely that this new royal baby will ever become monarch.

The baby will be Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh's great-grandchild. The first in line to succeed her is Charles, Prince of Wales. He is followed by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Then: Prince William's eldest son, George; his daughter Charlotte; and then his youngest son, Louis. Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne.

No announcement has been made about where the baby will be born. However, Markle's sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, delivered all three of her children at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, in central London.

There is also a question mark over what the child's nationality will be. American citizen Markle intends to apply to become a British citizen. The duke and duchess could seek dual U.S.-U.K. nationality for their baby. They appear to meet the necessary parental test for U.S. citizenship for a child born overseas because Markle has lived in the U.S. for at least five years after the age of 14. British bookies have already started taking bets on royal baby names. Among the favorites for a girl: Victoria.

The royal couple have been fairly open and public about their wish to start a family. Markle said in 2016 that becoming a mother was on her "bucket list."

In the same interview, to mark their engagement, Harry said that "You know, I think one step at a time, and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

