Recall: 346K children's cups sold on Amazon recalled due to high levels of lead

The cups were sold on Amazon and Cupkin.com from January 2018 until March 2023.

WASHINGTON — More than 340,000 stainless steel children's cups are being recalled for containing high levels of lead.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and manufacturing company Soojimus issued a recall on the 8 oz. and 12 oz. models of the CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups for posing a lead hazard to children.

"The stainless-steel cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," the recall said. "Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects."

According to the recall, the affected items were sold on Amazon and Cupkin.com from January 2018 until March 2023. The cups, which were sold in 12 different color combinations and came with a matching straw, retailed for about $20.

The recalled items were sold in pairs and had "Cupkin" printed on the front bottom of the cups. Soojimus said on its recall page that liquids in the cup are not exposed to lead due to the "double walled construction of our cups."

No injuries have been reported related to the recall, according to CPSC.

Consumers are urged to immediately cease use of the cups and contact Soojimus for a full refund. The manufacturing company and Amazon have begun contacting all known purchasers directly, according to the press release.