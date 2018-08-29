Aaron Rodgers' payday has finally arrived.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and two-time MVP agreed Wednesday to a four-year, $134 million extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, NFL Network's James Jones and Ian Rapoport report.

The deal also includes $100 million guaranteed and an $80 million payout between now and next march, according to NFL Network.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan previously set the high for average annual salary with a five-year, $150 million deal reached in March.

Rodgers, 34, still had two years remaining on the five-year, $110 million contract he signed in 2013. He was set to earn a base salary of $19.8 million this year and $20 million in 2019.

Rodgers missed nine games last year after suffering a broken collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings. But his 103.8 passer rating is the highest of any player in league history, and he has thrown 313 touchdowns against just 78 interceptions.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM