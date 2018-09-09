As the NFL regular season gets fully underway don't expect the league to be implementing any new policies related to the national anthem anytime soon, according to a report by ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed Sunday morning that league sources have said there won't be a new policy this season, regardless of how many meetings occur on the topic.

"The new policy is going to be no policy -- at least for this season," sources told ESPN.

The report suggested a comprise can't be found currently because too many people have stances too strong.

Players protesting on the field during the national anthem has been a divisive topic over the past couple seasons with varied support and criticism.

The protests have been a frequent target of President Donald Trump's criticism. On Sunday, he tweeted that NFL ratings could be better if players stood for the anthem.

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

Back in May team owners approved a policy requiring players to stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room. However, that proposed national anthem policy was put on hold to let the league and the NFL Players Association continue to discuss what to do.

During Thursday night's game, two players took seats toward the end of "The Star Spangled Banner," but there were no visible protests during the anthem.

