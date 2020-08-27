Reports: NBA players agree to resume playoffs after protest against racial injustice

Starting with the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA players refused to play in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Thursday's games are also postponed.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA and WNBA games have been postponed again Thursday night, a day after the Milwaukee Bucks sat out their first round playoff Game 5 in protest of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Both leagues released statements saying they will reschedule Thursday's games. The NBA may resume games this weekend, but the WNBA did not say when they will play again.

NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said in a statement that a video conference call is scheduled later Thursday afternoon to talk about how the league will proceed. Bass said the meeting will include NBA executives, players and representatives from the 13 teams in the Orlando bubble, as well as Michael Jordan, who's the Charlotte Hornets owner and serves as NBA labor relations committee chairman.

“We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday," Bass said.

The WNBA tweeted that they won't take the floor Thursday as players discuss and reflect on "recent events."

A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players decided Thursday that they want to continue the season, coming to that consensus one day after three postseason games, Bucks-Magic, Rockets-Thunder and Lakers-Trail Blazers, were postponed in a protest of racial injustice.

It was not clear yet when the season would resume, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the National Basketball Players Association had announced anything publicly.

President Trump has told White House reporters that he did not know much about the pro basketball protests, but criticized the NBA's TV ratings.

"I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA," he said during a tour at the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA. "They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing."

The following was released by the WNBA: pic.twitter.com/1QFpQJxrYU — WNBA (@WNBA) August 27, 2020

One potential remedy for the schedule, the person said, was to play the three games that were postponed Wednesday on Friday, and the three games scheduled for Thursday on Saturday, though that had not been decided.

Starting with the Bucks, who refused to take the court for their game Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, players from six teams made the extraordinary decisions to protest the shooting by police in Kenosha on Sunday of Jacob Blake, apparently in the back while three of his children looked on.

Kenosha is about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

NBA players didn’t come to Disney solely for a restart to their season. They also wanted social reform, as did other sports leagues — many of which followed the NBA's lead Wednesday by calling off games. Some NFL teams did the same Thursday, choosing not to practice.

It followed a similar pattern as what happened in March: The NBA was the first league to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and other sports followed then as well.

“The biggest thing that we all understand is if we’re not playing, what are we doing? What are we doing to show and to help what’s going on outside this bubble?” Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams said, shortly before the Bucks were scheduled to tip off their game against the Magic.

Instead, the Bucks players remained in the locker room, finally emerging hours later to read a statement demanding action from lawmakers and encouraging voting by citizens.

They changed the narrative across the entire sports landscape, putting the focus squarely on social justice reform in protest of the shooting of Blake.

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA and MLS sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue. They did not come to a consensus, a person with knowledge of the meeting told AP on condition of anonymity because details weren't revealed publicly.

More talks took place in the early hours of Thursday, followed by the player meeting that morning to decide to continue the season.

The Western & Southern Open won't be played Thursday, with the U.S. Tennis Association, along with the ATP and WTA Tours, announcing play would be paused after two-time Grand Slam women's champion Naomi Osaka had already said she wouldn't play her semifinal match.

“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction,” Osaka tweeted. “Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach."

Before coming to Disney, many NBA players wrestled for weeks about whether it was even right to play, fearing that a return to games would take attention off the deaths of, among others, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.

They ultimately decided coming to the bubble and playing televised games would give them the largest platform, though now at least some are wondering if that's still true.