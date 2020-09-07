Subway restaurant chain asks customers to conceal weapons

The policy change comes two months after photos showed gun-toting customers visiting a store in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Subway restaurant chain is now asking customers to conceal their firearms when coming into its stores across the nation.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the policy change comes two months after photos showed gun-toting customers visiting a store in the North Carolina city.

The Connecticut-based company has posted the change on the policy section of its website. The policy does not apply to law enforcement.

The policy states that the chain “respectfully requests that guests ... refrain from openly displaying firearms inside restaurants — even in states where ‘open carry’ is permitted.”