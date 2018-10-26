A day after a suspicious package was sent to the building housing his New York restaurant and production company, Robert De Niro thanked the police for their help and urged people to channel their anger into change come election day.

“I thank God no one's been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us," he said in a statement issued by his representative, Stan Rosenfield. "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People MUST vote!”

Jerry Varson with the New York Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Thursday morning that police had responded to a call about a suspicious package at 375 Greenwich, the Tribeca location that houses his restaurant and production company.

The FBI confirmed the incident, tweeting that "A suspicious package was received. We called the police. They took it out and went through all safety procedures," the statement reads. "It was addressed to Robert De Niro and is similar packaging to the others. It is an open investigation. Everyone is safe and the building is open."

Police gather near the scene of where another package bomb was found early Thursday morning at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant, October 25, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

De Niro's delivery came one day after similar packages sent to the Clintons, Obamas and other prominent Democratic politicians, CNN's New York bureau and liberal philanthropist George Soros.

The "Raging Bull" star has made his aversion to President Trump quite clear, admitting he'd "like to punch him in the face" and giving him multiple tongue lashings.

All have drawn the ire of Trump and each has made their way into his speeches and Twitter feed over the years.

Here are some of the memorable times the actor has shared his views about the president.

'(Expletive) Trump!'

At June's Tony Awards, De Niro didn't waste any time letting the f-bombs fly in remarks about the president, onstage to introduce Bruce Springsteen.

"I'm gonna say one thing: (expletive) Trump!" he exclaimed. "It's no longer 'down with Trump,' it's '(expletive) Trump!' "

'Our baby-in-chief'

Months earlier, in January, De Niro slammed the nation's leader at the National Board of Review Awards, where he presented Meryl Streep with best actress for "The Post." Given the drama's timely story of a free press threatened by a sitting president, De Niro didn't miss the opportunity to take a few digs at the current commander-in-chief.

The events of "The Post" "took place nearly 50 years ago (in 1971), but there are many parallels today, obviously," De Niro said. "At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from 'bone spurs.' Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.

"This (expletive) idiot is the president," De Niro continued. "It's the Emperor's New Clothes — the guy is a (expletive) fool."

He went on to lament that today's media is under siege by the Trump administration, nicknaming the president "our baby-in-chief."

'Such a bad con artist'

Previously, while promoting HBO's "The Wizard of Lies," in which he played disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, De Niro slammed Trump to USA TODAY in 2017.

“What amazes me is that (Donald Trump is) such a bad con artist,” he said. “Bernie Madoff was a guy who was low-key. I make no excuse for him: what he did was horrible and awful; monstrous. But Trump is in your face every day doing something that is absolutely what word can I use? He’s just a slob. He’s a pig.”

Contributing: Christal Hayes, John Fritze, Maeve McDermott and Patrick Ryan

