Robin Leach, the celebrity journalist who made a career of ogling lavish living on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," died early Friday in Las Vegas, where he had been working for the Las Vegas Review Journal. He was 76.

His death was reported by the Review-Journal Friday.

The Review-Journal quoted a family statement that said Leach died "peacefully at 1:50 a.m."

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” said the statement from Leach’s sons Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach.

Leach had been hospitalized since Nov. 21 after suffering a mini-stroke while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the Review-Journal said. After learning his father was unable to eat or walk without assistance, his son Steve arranged for a private flight to bring his father to Las Vegas the next day.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Leach moved to Las Vegas in 1999, and spent most of the last two decades chronicling star-studded events around town as a celebrity columnist, most recently for the Review-Journal but also for the Las Vegas Sun.

On Friday, Clark County, Nevada, which includes Vegas, tweeted farewell to Leach.

"Remembering #RobinLeach, he was British but adopted Las #Vegas. He loved it here, made his home here and was one of the biggest promoters of #LasVegas and the #LasVegasStrip. #RIP Robin and thank you," the tweet read.

Columnist John Katsilometes explained that Leach suffered a second stroke earlier this week and was in hospice care. He added that Leach would've turned 77 next week.

Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He'd been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

The London-born Leach began his career as an entertainment and celebrity reporter at age 18 at The Daily Mail, one of Britain's rowdiest tabloids keen on celebrity gossip. He was made Page One editor, the youngest ever at 18.

In 1963, he moved to the U.S. where he worked for multiple publications, including the New York Daily News and just launching People magazine, where he wrote the first 11 cover stories for what has become the powerhouse celeb publication.

He also worked in the U.S. as the show business editor of another British tabloid, The Star, and later joined CNN in 1980 on the network's "People Tonight” show. He also helped start the syndicated TV show “Entertainment Tonight.”

But he really made his mark in 1984 with “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” which he co-created. The syndicated show, which ran from 1984 to 1995, focused on celebrities’ lavish homes and favorite destinations, demonstrating there was widespread audience interest in celebrity-centric shows.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM