Russia's Navalny in coma, allegedly poisoned by toxic tea

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. He's in grave condition.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia. Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was placed on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning during a flight, his spokeswoman said Thursday Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

MOSCOW, Russia — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. 

His spokeswoman said Navalny felt unwell on a flight to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing. 

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny lost consciousness and must have consumed poison in tea he drank before boarding his flight. 

Russia’s state news agency Tass reported the politician is in grave condition. 

He is the most prominent member of Russia’s opposition and has set up a network of campaign offices across Russia to put forward opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of Russia’s ruling party.

