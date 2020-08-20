Russia's Navalny in coma, allegedly poisoned by toxic tea

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. He's in grave condition.

His spokeswoman said Navalny felt unwell on a flight to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing.

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny lost consciousness and must have consumed poison in tea he drank before boarding his flight.

Russia’s state news agency Tass reported the politician is in grave condition.