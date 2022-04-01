x
Nation World

Supreme Court justice to have Navy ship bearing their name

Late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will have a U.S. Navy vessel bearing her name helping to support carrier strike groups at sea.

The U.S. Navy will be naming a future ship after late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It's the second national honor this week for Ginsburg.

The USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be a John Lewis-class replenishment oiler, designated T-AO 212. The ships are designed to transfer fuel to carrier strike groups at sea.

“As we close out women’s history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women’s rights and gender equality,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in a statement. “She is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts.”

Credit: U.S. Navy
Military Sealift Command oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) steams away after conducting a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) evolution with USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), Aug. 6, 2004.

The Navy said a T-AO oiler can carry up to 162,000 barrels of oil plus significant cargo, has a helipad and can travel at speeds up to 20 knots (23 miles per hour). 

On Monday, Congress approved the erecting of statues on U.S. Capitol grounds for Ginsburg and former justice Sandra Day O'Connor. They were the first two women to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ginsburg was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate, 96-3. She was known as a fierce fighter for women's rights, voting rights and worker's rights. She became a pop culture icon, earning the nickname "The Notorious RBG."

Ginsburg was still serving when she died in September of 2020.

