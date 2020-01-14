Sandwiches recalled for possible Listeria; 2nd recall this month

The sandwiches were distributed to retailers in 12 states.

Lipari Foods announced Monday it has recalled varieties of its Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches because they may be contaminated with Listeria. It follows a similar recall by the company last week.

The new recall is for sandwiches distributed to food service and retail stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Details, including the sandwich names, Best By dates, lot numbers and UPC numbers can be found at this link.

Last week's recall involved wedge sandwiches that also went to those same states. Details can be found at this link.

Listeria can cause different symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.