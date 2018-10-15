Sears Holdings plans to close another 142 unprofitable stores, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, on top of 46 store closings announced in August.

Liquidation sales at the additional stores are expected to begin within two weeks, according to a court filing.

"As we look toward the holiday season, Sears and Kmart stores remain open for business and our dedicated associates look forward to serving our members and customers," Sears chairman Eddie Lampert said in a statement.

The company has 687 stores remaining, including Kmart locations.

It's possible more stores – even all stores – could end up closing if the company fails to reach a viable restructuring agreement in bankruptcy.

The company has closed several hundred stores in recent years as it tries to stabilize its finances amid deteriorating sales. The most recent round, announced Aug. 23, involved plans to close 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears locations in November.

Here is the list of 142 new store closings, according to the court filing. (In parentheses: other entities listed as lease assignee or co-tenants):

Kmart

Arkansas

2821 East Main St Russellville, AR 72801-9801

California

215 W Hanford/Armona Rd Lemoore, CA 93245-2302

1351 E Hatch Rd Modesto, CA 95351-5010

375 E Alessandro Blvd Riverside, CA 92508-2463

3247 W Noble Ave Visalia, CA 93277-1841

912 County Line Rd Delano, CA 93215-3823

2530 S Euclid Ave Ontario, CA 91762-6619

3968-A Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA 95667-5240

Florida

900 N W 76 Boulevard Gainesville, FL 32606-6747

12350 Sw 8Th Street Miami, FL 33184-1510 (Goodwill)

Georgia

400 Crosstown Road Peachtree City, GA 30269-2915

6239 Turner Lake Road Covington, GA 30014-2064

Illinois

3701 Broadway St Quincy, IL 62301-3721 (Ruby Tuesday)

4210 N Harlem Ave Norridge, IL 60706-1277

5000 23Rd Ave Moline, IL 61265-4599

Indiana

430 W Ridge Rd Griffith, IN 46319-1095 (El Centro Mall)

723 3rd Ave Jasper, IN 47546-3639

Iowa

2803 E Kanesville Blvd Council Bluffs, IA 51503-1004

1111 N 2nd Cherokee, IA 51012-1287

2307 Superior Webster City, IA 50595-3165

Kansas

400 South Broadway Salina, KS 67401-4005

7836 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66112-2417

Kentucky

600 C W Stevens Blvd Grayson, KY 41143-1190

Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127 Russell Springs, KY 42642-4559

Louisiana

7000 Veterans Memorial Metairie, LA 70003-4497

Maine

417 Main Street Madawaska, ME 04756-1197

Maryland

835 Solomons Island Rd N Prince Frederick, MD 20678-3912

6163 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745-3108

Michigan

06600 M-66 North Charlevoix, MI 49720-9505

1025 M-24 Lake Orion, MI 48360-1429

Missouri

2901-5 N Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64506-2006

7100 NW Prairie View Rd Kansas City, MO 64151-1630 (Zeller Auto Repair)

1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr Florissant, MO 63033-1644

New Jersey

779 Delsea Dr N Glassboro, NJ 08028-1435

New York

987 Route 6 Mahopac, NY 10541-1709

8363 Lewiston Road Batavia, NY 14020-1236

2590 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304-1506

349 Orchard Park Rd West Seneca, NY 14224-2634

93 West Campbell Rd Schenectady, NY 12306-6800

North Carolina

1530 East Broad Street Statesville, NC 28625-4302

4500 Western Blvd Raleigh, NC 27606-1814 (Choice Auto Repair)

1001 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28806-3643

Ohio

15891 State Rt 170 East Liverpool, OH 43920-9633

17840 Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-3401

Oregon

3955 S W Murray Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005-2316 (Glowing Greens LLC)

Pennsylvania

720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51 Pleasant Hills, PA 15236-4517

528 W Plank Road Altoona, PA 16602-2802

1502 South Fourth St Allentown, PA 18103-4949 (Floreff LLC & Nathan & Alison LLC)

1000 Nutt Rd Phoenixville, PA 19460-2200

1170 Mae Street Hummelstown, PA 17036-9185

100 Tarentum Rd New Kensington, PA 15068-4670

1180 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA 17013-9160

3205 Lincoln Hwy Thorndale, PA 19372-1012

111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722 Matamoras, PA 18336-2115

South Carolina

129 West Butler Avenue Mauldin, SC 29662-2534 (Mauldin at Butler LLC)

2302 Cherry Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732-2165

Tennessee

6909 Maynardville Pike Ne Knoxville, TN 37918-5325

Virginia

6364 Springfield Plaza Springfield, VA 22150-3431

118 Waller Mill Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185-2946 (New Oriental Crafts LLC)

2712 W Main St Waynesboro, VA 22980-1618

Washington

1001 E Sunset Drive Bellingham, WA 98226-3510

West Virginia

1701 4Th Ave W Charleston, WV 25387-2415

Wyoming

4000 East 2nd Street Casper, WY 82609-2385

Sears

Alabama

1001 Rainbow Dr Gadsden, AL 35901-5376

Arizona

2250 El Mercado Loop Sierra Vista, AZ 85635-5204

3150 S 4Th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364-8104

6515 E Southern Ave Mesa/East, AZ 85206-3711

7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ 85033-5433

3177 Chandler Village Dr Chandler, AZ 85226-

California

1700 Stoneridge Dr Pleasanton, CA 94588- (Lands' End)

100 Santa Rosa Plz Santa Rosa, CA 95401-6381 (Lands' End)

3333 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626-1811 (Lands' End)

1011 W Olive Ave Merced, CA 95348-2422

5901 Florin Rd Florin, CA 95823-2302

3751 S Dogwood Ave El Centro, CA 92243-

100 Vintage Faire Mall Modesto, CA 95356-0559

100 Los Cerritos Mall Cerritos, CA 90703-5421

1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello, CA 90640-2584

3001 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93304-4145

Colorado

10785 W Colfax Ave Lakewood, CO 80215-3807

7001 S University Blvd Centennial, CO 80122-1599 (Lands' End)

Connecticut

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095 Milford, CT 06460- (Lands' End)

850 Hartford Tnpk Waterford, CT 06385- (Lands' End Inc.)

Florida

733 N Highway 231 Panama City, FL 32405-5302

300 Mary Esther Blvd Mry Est/Ft Wltn Bch, FL 32569-1693

1050 S Babcock St Melbourne, FL 32901-3022

3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500 Lakeland, FL 33809-3824

303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W Bradenton, FL 34205-7991

3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300 Ocala, FL 34474-8449

Idaho

460 N Milwaukee St Boise, ID 83704-9122

Illinois

3340 Mall Loop Dr Joliet, IL 60431-1057

Indiana

1251 Us Highway 31 N Greenwood, IN 46142-4503

6780 W Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2999

3401 S Us Highway 41 Terre Haute, IN 47802-4154

Kentucky

4807 Outer Loop Louisville-Okolona, KY 40219-3200

2625 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104-4477

Maryland

15700 Emerald Way Bowie, MD 20716-2200

400 N Center St Westminster, MD 21157-5140

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044-3341 (Lands' End)

Massachusetts

1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA 01760 (Lands' End)

Michigan

900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618 (Lands' End)

2100 Southfield Rd Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2250

Minnesota

425 Rice St St Paul, MN 55103-2123

12431 Wayzata Blvd Minnetonka, MN 55305-1925 (Lands' End)

Nevada

1245 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014-8740

New Hampshire

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth, NH 03801-2858 (Lands' End)

New Jersey

1500 Highway 35 Middletown, NJ 07748-1831 (Lands' End)

1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096-5282 (Lands' End)

New Mexico

6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700 Coronado, NM 87110-3447

New York

75 W Route 59 Ste 100 Nanuet, NY 10954-2701 (Lands' End)

1111 Franklin Ave Garden City, NY 11530-1617 (Lands' End)

600 Lee Blvd Yorktown Hts, NY 10598-1142

Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd Lakewood, NY 14750

North Carolina

703 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, NC 27534-3444

400 Cross Creek Mall Fayetteville, NC 28303-7244

11033 Carolina Place Pkwy Pineville, NC 28134-8370 (Lands' End)

Ohio

5320 Youngstown Rd Niles, OH 44446

Oklahoma

6929 S Memorial Dr Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK 74133-2035

3201 W Main St Norman, OK 73072-4847

Oregon

827 Lancaster Dr Ne Salem (Lancaster), OR 97301-2929

9800 Sw Washington Square Rd Washington Sq, OR 97223-4455 (Lands' End)

Pennsylvania

880 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15223-1319

5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129 Dubois, PA 15801-3304

100 Neshaminy Mall Bensalem/ Crnwls Hts, PA 19020-1607

2300 E Lincoln Hwy Langhrn /Oxford Vly, PA 19047-1824 (Lands' End)

Tennessee

7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN 37919-5604 (Lands' End)

2800 N Germantown Prkway Cordova, TN 38133 (Lands' End Inc.)

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040-5011

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421-6006

Texas

7508 N Navarro St Victoria, TX 77904-2654

2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy Austin/Barton Creek, TX 78746-8101

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd Southwest Ctr, TX 75237-2504

2501 Irving Mall Irving, TX 75062-5161

6301 Nw Loop 410 Ingram, TX 78238-3824

1000 E 41st Austin, TX 78751-4859

6002 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX 79414-8555

2002 S Expy 83 Harlingen, TX 78552-

2605 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034-9434

Virginia

100 Newmarket Fair Mall Hampton, VA 23605-1406

Washington

3500 S Meridian Ste 900 Puyallup, WA 98373-3722

West Virginia

9520 Mall Rd Westover/Morgantown, WV 26501-8524

Wyoming

701 Se Wyoming Blvd Casper, WY 82609-4213

