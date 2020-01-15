Helmet trouble strikes 2nd all-female spacewalk

One astronaut's helmet camera and lights came loose.

Two NASA astronauts are performing a second all-female spacewalk to finish upgrading the International Space Station's power grid.

Jessica Meir and Christina Koch were barely outside Wednesday when a helmet problem cropped up. Koch's helmet camera and lights came loose. The astronauts couldn't get it reattached so took it off.

Mission Control decided to continue with the spacewalk to replace old batteries, but urged the women to stick close together given Koch's lack of lighting.