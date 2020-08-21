Senator Tammy Duckworth dubs President Trump the 'coward in chief'

Senator Tammy Duckworth said at Thursday's Democratic National Convention that Joe Biden understands the sacrifices military families make.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Tammy Duckworth says President Donald Trump is a “coward in chief” who has proved himself unfit to lead the U.S. armed forces.

The Illinois Democrat and military veteran lost her legs during a helicopter crash while serving in Iraq. She said at Thursday's Democratic National Convention that Joe Biden understands the sacrifices military families make.

Duckworth says, “Joe knows the fear military families live because he’s felt that."

Biden's late son Beau served as a major in the Army National Guard.

Duckworth says Trump, on the other hand, is uninterested, doesn’t read his daily briefing and has been manipulated by dictators who are enemies of the U.S.