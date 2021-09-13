Officer seen installing several surveillance cameras near U.S. Capitol ahead of rally on Sept. 18

Some areas near the Capitol have already been boarded up.

WASHINGTON — Members of the United States Capitol Police Department were seen installing surveillance cameras around the area of the U.S. Capitol Monday morning.

Some areas near the Capitol have already been boarded up and several robotic cameras were placed at different locations.

This comes as authorities prepare in anticipation of a Sept. 18 protest organized by supporters of Jan. 6 defendants. The rally, known as “Justice for J6,” is planned for the Union Square area of the Capitol grounds, the section of the west front encompassing the Ulysses S. Grant Memorial and Capitol reflecting pool.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Capitol Police told WUSA9 that the department is aware of the proposed rally, but could not provide details of submitted permits or security changes. As of Monday, the National Park Service also said it has not received notice from the group, Look Ahead America, on whether National Mall grounds would be included for the proposed protest.

New cameras around the Capitol are from the Department of Defense, on loan to the US Capitol Police. This is one of them, close to the site of this weekend’s Justice for J6 rally. pic.twitter.com/HHzVf5EyR8 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 13, 2021

The Metropolitan Police has already activated the entire force and postponed vacation days for its officers.

The full activation alert assigned specific notice to MPD civil disturbance units trained for First Amendment demonstrations. The department-wide notification has not been previously reported.

When asked for comment, MPD responded with this statement:

"In anticipation of First Amendment activities on Saturday, September 18, 2021, the Metropolitan Police Department will be fully prepared. As with all First Amendment demonstrations, MPD will be monitoring and assessing the activities and planning accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners. MPD will have an increased presence around the city where demonstrations will be taking place and will be prepared to make street closures for public safety."