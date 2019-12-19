RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Police say a man stuffed 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants and walked out of a South California grocery store without paying.

Cameras at Vons Market captured the accused shoplifter on video on Dec. 14 entering the store three times in 15 minutes.

That's 10 bags of frozen shrimp in his pants at a time. Police say the stolen shrimp cost more than $500.

You can watch the store's surveillance video on the Riverside Police Department's Facebook page.

