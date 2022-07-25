Shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, police say: What we know so far

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the only injured party was the shooter and that the scene is no longer an active situation.

DALLAS — A 37-year-old woman fired off several rounds with a handgun near a ticket counter at Dallas Love Field airport at 10:59 a.m. on Monday before being shot by Dallas Police officers and taken to Parkland Hospital to have her injuries treated, police said.

In a press conference shortly after noon on Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the woman changed clothes in a restroom before approaching a ticket counter and firing a gun. It's not clear where the woman was aiming with her shots, or what her motive might have been, Garcia said.

Shortly after firing her weapon, Garcia said a Dallas Police officer shot the woman in her lower body. Garcia reported no other injuries from the shooting at the time of his press conference.

Video shared on social media in the wake of the reported shooting incident showed people crouching inside of the airport and taking cover after apparently being told to "run."

Sources tell WFAA that there may have been additional injuries in the chaos that ensued in those moments. Ambulances could be seen arriving at the airport at around 12:30 p.m.

@DallasLoveField what just happened? A group of people were running and yelling “run” and we all immediately took cover. Nothing has been communicated to us. Everything seems to be calm now. It was most certainly a scary experience for all. @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/zU7QLhFV4C — Johnny Mojica (@johnnyamojica) July 25, 2022

At 11:11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Love Field over security concerns. More information from aviation officials was not released. As of 12:30 p.m., the stop was still in place for arriving flights.

At least part of the airport was evacuated in the wake of the incident, a North Texas police chief reported. Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, a former Dallas Police Department commander, tweeted about 11:20 a.m. that he "just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting."

"Family is safe," Geron tweeted. "TSA did a great job."

Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 25, 2022

Additional video shared to social media revealed would-be passengers taking cover and crouching in an area between the airport and the tarmac.

We are now outside in between the building and the tarmac and we’re just told there was a shooter and we are going to need to stay outside for a bit pic.twitter.com/YgmjCAThSj — Michael♛Loewinsohn (@MikeyLoewinsohn) July 25, 2022