WASHINGTON — Congress is planning to skip next week's planned recess if the partial government shutdown continues. And there is every indication it will drag on.

Neither side is showing signs of backing down. President Donald Trump told supporters in a conference call Tuesday that the shutdown will continue "for a long time" if it has to. And the president says people are impressed at how well the government is working.

Democrats remain opposed to Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. They say they will discuss border security once the government has reopened.

An effort by the White House to divide House Democrats fizzled when centrist and freshmen Democrats didn't accept a White House invitation to lunch with Trump.