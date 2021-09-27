x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Watch: Several fights break out at Six Flags in Maryland prompting early closure

Six Flags America officials released a statement following the recorded incidents.

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America in Bowie, Md. shut down an hour early on Saturday night after a series of fights broke out at the amusement park.

Cell phone video obtained by WUSA9 showed one of the fights captured by one of the park's visitors.

A spokesperson for Six Flags released the following statement following the early closure of the park:

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution."

It remains unknown how many altercations were reported at the amusement park Saturday or if anyone was injured during the incident.

Watch the video below:

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.