WASHINGTON — The makers of Cheese Nips, Mondelēz Global LLC, announced a voluntary recall for the snack cracker after it was found that there may be "small food-grade yellow plastic pieces" in the cheese crackers.

Workers found the pieces of plastic on machinery and believe it came from a dough scraper used in production. The "limited voluntary recall" exclusively affects Cheese Nips 11 ounce boxes with the retail UPC: 0 44000 03453 5. The best by dates the recall covers are for May 18, 2020, May 19, 2020 and May 21, 2020.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there has been no word of illnesses or injury reported to Mondelēz Global "to date related to this product."

If you have this product you should not eat it and should, instead, discard it so that no one else consumes it.

If you need to contact Mondelēz Global about concerns you can do so at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day according to the FDA.