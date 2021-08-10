10 states sue Biden in latest pushback to federal vaccine mandate

Under the president's vaccine mandate, all federal employees and federal contractors will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

WASHINGTON — Ten states filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate Friday, less than a month before federal workers will be required to have at least one dose of the shot.

Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming filed the suit in federal court in Missouri. All 10 states have Republican governors.

In September, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring all federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In doing so, the suit claims, the president took "over areas of traditional state power," calling the mandate "unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise."

The complaint goes on to say that the mandate "will have deleterious effects on economy and inefficiency by causing the large-scale resignations of unvaccinated employees of federal contractors."

According to the latest guidance from the Office of Management and Budget, federal employees and federal contractors will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

Under CDC guidelines, people are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of two-shot mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — meaning most federal workers have until Nov. 8, at the latest, to roll up their sleeves to comply with the order.

In some states like South Dakota, which is included in the latest lawsuit filed Friday, state leaders have issued orders making it easier for people to get medical or religious exemptions to the president's mandate. OMB's latest guidance says agencies may potentially deny legitimate vaccine exemption requests if they determine “that no safety protocol other than vaccination is adequate” given the nature of the employee's job. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday allowing people to opt out of employer vaccine mandates.

___