Rapper Marshall Mathers, also known to the world as Eminem, celebrated 11 years of sobriety Saturday.

He commemorated the day by sharing a picture on Twitter of a coin that read “To Thine Own Self Be True" and "Unity, Service, Recovery."

“11 years – still not afraid,” the rapper wrote in the tweet.

Mathers has always been honest with his battles with addiction.

Last year, the rapper celebrated his 10 years of sobriety with an Instagram post.